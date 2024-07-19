Eagles Cam Squires Signs with New Jersey Devils

July 19, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The New Jersey Devils announced today the signing of Cape Breton Eagles forward Cam Squires to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Squires, 19, was drafted in the fourth round, 122nd overall by the Devils in the 2023 NHL entry draft and recently put up a career-high 72 points in 66 games during his second season with the Eagles this year.

A native of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Squires lead the Eagles in points this past season and was named the QMJHL's Humanitarian of the Year in 2023 after launching the Squires Squad with BGCCape Breton, which donated four season tickets to the youth-oriented, non-profit charity to allow families to attend Eagles games.

"It is very well deserved," said Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier. "He is a player that keeps improving year after year and I don't think he is even close to his ceiling yet. He is only going to get better. We are lucky to have a player like him that plays for us and for our fans every night."

