Gabe Klassen Named ECHL Player of the Week

April 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers forward Gabe Klassen

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers forward Gabe Klassen(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that forward Gabe Klassen has been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of March 31-April 6.

Klassen, 21, was the only Nailer to score a goal in all three games against the Reading Royals over the weekend, as Wheeling went 2-1-0 to maintain its hold on second place in the North Division. Gabe started the weekend by bookending the scoring in Friday night's 6-3 triumph, in addition to recording an assist on David Jankowski's game winning goal late in the second period. Although the Nailers came up short, 5-4, on Saturday night, Klassen posted multiple points for the second straight game, as he had one goal and one assist. Finally, on Sunday afternoon, Wheeling was victorious, 3-1, and Gabe's fourth goal of the weekend turned out to be the game winner. The rookie forward finished the weekend with four goals, two assists, six points, and a +4 rating.

The native of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan ranks second on the Nailers in rookie scoring and tied for 12th among first year players in the ECHL, as he has tallied 19 goals, 24 assists, and 43 points in 65 games. Klassen also earned his first call-up to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and made his AHL debut on March 1st. Gabe's production has increased significantly as the season has progressed. 32 of his 43 points have come since New Year's Eve, and that is the highest point total on the club since that date. The rookie is the team leader with 163 shots on goal, while his six penalty minutes are tied for the fewest on the squad among players with at least 30 games played.

Gabe Klassen is the fifth Nailer to earn an ECHL award this season, as he joins Jack Beck (Player of the Week; Dec. 23-29), Taylor Gauthier (Goaltender of the Week; Mar. 28-30), Mats Lindgren (Player of the Month; Nov.), and Sergei Murashov (Rookie of the Month; Nov.).

On behalf of Gabe Klassen, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wheeling youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

The Nailers will play their final three regular season games on the road against the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:00, 3:00, and 3:00 respectively. Wheeling will then open the Kelly Cup Playoffs with an opening round series against the Norfolk Admirals. The series schedule has yet to be announced, as the two clubs are still battling to determine who will have home ice advantage.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.