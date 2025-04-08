ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

April 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Florida's Kile suspended

Florida's Alex Kile has been suspended for one additional game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #974, Florida at Savannah, on April 4.

Kile is suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct at 6:22 of the third period.

Kile missed Florida's game at Savannah on April 5 and will miss the game vs. Atlanta on April 9.

Kalamazoo's Kennedy fined, suspended

Kalamazoo's Spencer Kennedy has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #993, Kalamazoo at Bloomington, on April 6.

Kennedy is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 19:46 of the first period.

Kennedy will miss Kalamazoo's game at Indy on April 11.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Tulsa's Iverson fined, suspended

Tulsa's Keegan Iverson has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #998, Tulsa at Idaho, on April 6.

Iverson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized high-sticking infraction at 12:38 of the third period.

Iverson will miss Tulsa's game at Allen on April 9.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.