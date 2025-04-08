Wheeling's Klassen Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Gabe Klassen of the Wheeling Nailers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 31-April 6.

Klassen scored four goals and added two assists for six points in three games against Reading last week.

The 21-year-old tallied a pair of goals and added an assist in a 6-3 win on Friday, posted a goal and an assist in a 5-4 loss on Saturday and had a goal in a 3-1 victory on Sunday.

Under contract to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, Klassen is tied for 12th among ECHL rookies with 43 points (19g-24a) in 65 games with the Nailers this season while also skating in two games for the Penguins.

Prior to turning pro, Klassen recorded 265 points (118g-147a) in 248 career games with Portland of the Western Hockey League.

On behalf of Gabe Klassen, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wheeling youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

