ECHL Transactions - April 8

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 8, 2025:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Maine:

Joey Stanizzi, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Indy:

add Jaden Condotta, D signed contract

delete Michael Marchesan, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Jaden Condotta, D placed on reserve

Maine:

add Nolan Maier, G assigned from Providence

Reading:

add Nick Carabin, D signed contract

delete Nick Carabin, D placed on reserve

Tahoe:

delete Evan Junker, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Tulsa:

add Vyacheslav Buteyets, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

delete Talyn Boyko, G recalled to Hartford by New York Rangers

delete Cade McNelly, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

