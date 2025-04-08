ECHL Transactions - April 8
April 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 8, 2025:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Maine:
Joey Stanizzi, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Indy:
add Jaden Condotta, D signed contract
delete Michael Marchesan, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Jaden Condotta, D placed on reserve
Maine:
add Nolan Maier, G assigned from Providence
Reading:
add Nick Carabin, D signed contract
delete Nick Carabin, D placed on reserve
Tahoe:
delete Evan Junker, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Tulsa:
add Vyacheslav Buteyets, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
delete Talyn Boyko, G recalled to Hartford by New York Rangers
delete Cade McNelly, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
