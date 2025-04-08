Florida Everblades Announce Pink in the Rink Jersey Auction

April 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will host a virtual auction on the DASH app for the game-worn jerseys this week for Pink in the Rink and Fan Appreciation Night, sponsored by Radiology Regional. The auction will open Wednesday, April 9th at 10:00 a.m., with proceeds benefiting Cancer Alliance of Naples. To view the auction, visit HERE.

The Blades will be sporting the specialty jerseys on Saturday, April 12th at 7:00 p.m. for Pink in the Rink and Fan Appreciation Night at Hertz Arena as they face the Atlanta Gladiators. To purchase tickets for the game, visit HERE.

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction will feature three groups of players, each with a starting bid and a buy-it-now option, differing for each player. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group auction closes.

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m. Saturday, April 12th. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m. Saturday, April 12th. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, April 13th..

Jerseys will be autographed by the player if available unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be signed. We will contact all winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup. You can pick up your jerseys in-game at the DASH table in front of section 108.

There will be special themed activities and photo opportunities on the concourse, celebrating our partnership with Radiology Regional and Crowther Roofing. Fans are encouraged to wear pink.

The next Blades home game will be Wednesday, April 9th at 7:30 p.m., featuring the Hump Day Deal - 3 Bud Light, Labatt Blue, and Hot Dogs.

