Gabe Alvarez Named 2025 Mud Hens Manager

February 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo, OH - The Detroit Tigers and Toledo Mud Hens announced that Gabe Alvarez has been named manager of the Triple-A affiliate for the 2025 season. Alvarez is the 12th person to manage the Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field and the 60th in Toledo baseball history.

Alvarez comes to the Mud Hens from the Erie SeaWolves, the Tiger's Double-A affiliate. In his three years managing the SeaWolves, Alvarez led the team to a record of 232-178, three division titles, and the franchise's first and second league championships. He was named the 2023 Eastern League Manager of the Year. Prior to joining the Tigers organization, Alvarez spent 11 seasons as an assistant coach with the University of Southern California. He also served as USC's recruiting coordinator and hitting coach.

As a player, Alvarez was selected in the second round of the 1995 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the San Diego Padres. After spending three seasons in the Padres Minor League system, he was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 1997 MLB Expansion Draft and then traded to the Tigers. Alvarez began the 1998 season with the Toledo Mud Hens and made his Major League debut with Detroit on June 22, 1998. He split time between Toledo and Detroit from 1998-2000 before being traded to the Padres in July of 2000. He spent the last three seasons of his playing career in the minors at the Double-A level with affiliates of Cincinnati (2001), Milwaukee (2002), and the Chicago White Sox (2003).

"We are thrilled to welcome back Gabe Alvarez to Toledo," says Erik Ibsen, Toledo Mud Hens Executive Vice President and General Manager. "It has been fun watching his success in Erie, and we look forward to him leading our young players here. Opening Day cannot come soon enough."

Returning to the Mud Hens coaching staff will be hitting coach Mike Hessman and pitching coach Doug Bochtler. Also joining the staff will be hitting coach Francisco Contreras, pitching coach Virgil Vasquez, athletic trainer Scott Thurston, and strength and conditioning coach Phil Hartt.

The Mud Hens season kicks off at home at Fifth Third Field on Friday, March 28. Tickets for Opening Day as well as the rest of the season are on sale now.

