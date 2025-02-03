RailRiders 2025 Single-Game Tickets on sale now

February 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Single-game tickets for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 2025 season are on sale now online at www.swbrailriders.com. The RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, play 75 home games at PNC Field this coming season, beginning on April 8.

Since Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Groundhog's Day, fans can purchase Zone C & D tickets for any game this year for $5 each! Unlike winter, this flash sale ends tomorrow at 9:59:59 A.M.

You can also upscale your night at PNC Field with a suite at a discounted rate for the next 48 hours. Get one suite night on the Geisinger Champions Club Level for only $800. This includes 18 tickets, two parking passes and the Home Run food package. This offer ends on February 5 at 9:59:59 A.M.

Both offers exclude July 4 and 5, are based on availability and may include additional costs or fees.

Daily promos and the full 2025 promotional schedule will be announced soon! The 2025 home slate is comprised of 12 six-game series and one three-game set. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will host Buffalo (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate), Charlotte (Chicago White Sox), Indianapolis (Pittsburgh Pirates), Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia Phillies), Nashville (Milwaukee Brewers), Rochester (Washington Nationals), Syracuse (New York Mets), Toledo (Detroit Tigers) and Worcester (Boston Red Sox) at PNC Field this season.

For more information, please visit swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-BALL.

