Red Wings Mourn the Passing of Hall of Famer Rich Dauer

February 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Red Wings Hall of Famer (Class of 2019) RICH DAUER, who died today at the age of 72. Dauer, a standout second baseman for the Red Wings in the mid-1970s, was an integral part of the team's storied history and a fan favorite during his time in Rochester.

A member of the Red Wings Hall of Fame, Dauer played for Rochester in 1976 and 1977 winning the International League Rookie of the Year, and MVP during his first year in Rochester. His success in Rochester paved the way for an accomplished Major League career with the Baltimore Orioles, where he played ten seasons and was a key member of the 1983 World Series championship team led by Joe Altobelli.

"Rich was not only a tremendous ballplayer but an even better person. It was so great to have him here in person for his Hall of Fame induction in 2019," said Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON. "He embodied everything that makes the game great-hard work, dedication, and an unwavering love for baseball. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know him."

"Rich Dauer's impact on the game reached far beyond his talent on the field. He was a cherished member of the Red Wings family, remembered not only for his remarkable achievements but for his warmth, humility, and unwavering love for baseball. His legacy will forever be a part of our history, and he will be deeply missed. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time," said NAOMI SILVER, Red Wings President, CEO & COO.

Dauer's contributions to the game extended beyond his playing career, as he later became a respected coach, helping guide the Houston Astros to their World Series championship in 2017 as their First Base Coach. Generations of players and fans alike felt his impact on the sport.

