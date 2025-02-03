Jumbo Shrimp "Despicable Me 4" Family Movie Night Features Summer Camp Expo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have combined a free Summer Camp Expo into their first Family Movie Night presented by Publix & Fun 4 First Coast Kids of the 2025 calendar year.

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, the club's Summer Camp Expo will allow parents to discover amazing summer camp options for kids of all ages. At 5:30 p.m., admission is just $1 per person for a 6 p.m. screening of "Despicable Me 4" on the high-definition video board. Fans who come early for the Summer Camp Expo are welcome to stay for the Family Movie Night without paying the admission fee.

In addition to a bevy of summer camp options available at the expo, Family Movie Night presented by Publix & Fun 4 First Coast Kids features kids' activities like face painting. The ballpark's concession stands and the VyStar Souvenir Store will also be open. The movie screening will begin at 6 p.m.

Movie night attendees are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field. No chairs will be allowed on the field. However, those wishing to be seated for the movie may sit in seats in the ballpark seating bowl.

Complimentary parking for the Jumbo Shrimp Summer Camp Expo and "Despicable Me 4" Family Movie Night presented by Publix & Fun 4 First Coast Kids will be located in Lot P.

