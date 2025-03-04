Fury to Host Omaha for Women in Business Day

March 4, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (4-9) returns home on Wednesday, March 5th, to face the Omaha Supernovas (9-4) at 7 p.m. in Nationwide Arena. Tickets can be purchased here. The match has been selected as Volleyball TV's (VBTV) Match of the Week and will be available on their website here. For more information about VBTV, please click here. Those with Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) will still be able to access the game. For more information on how to get RESN, click here.

The Columbus Fury resumes play at home after a four-set loss to San Diego (25-20, 16-25, 15-25, 22-25) on Saturday. To kick off International Women's Month, the Fury will be hosting Women in Business Night on Wednesday to celebrate the community's hardworking businesswomen.

KNOW YOUR ENEMY

The Supernovas enter the match against Columbus after sweeping the Indy Ignite (7-6) [25-19, 25-23, 27-25] on Sunday, March 2nd. Omaha ranks second in the league behind the Orlando Valkyries (10-4), who swept the Supernovas on Thursday, March 27th. Omaha leads the league in opponent hitting efficiency (.195) and is second in the league in both blocks per set (2.67) and digs per set (16.78). Supernovas middle blocker, Kaitlyn Hord, leads the league in blocks with 45, averaging 1.00 blocks per set. Libero Camila Gomez is third in the league in digs with 174, averaging 3.78 digs per set.

SERIES HISTORY

Columbus faces Omaha for the third time in the 2025 season. In their previous matchup at Omaha on January 31st, the Fury lost 0-3 (25-21, 25-18, 25-17). With a 1-5 all-time record against the Supernovas, Columbus will seek their first victory against Omaha since February 21st, 2024 on Wednesday night.

