FICO Teams up with Pro Volleyball Federation

March 4, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) News Release







BOZEMAN, Mont. - Global analytics software leader FICO has announced its sponsorship of Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) for the 2025 season. Through this partnership, FICO will help raise awareness of financial literacy and credit education by engaging PVF athletes to share valuable insights including free access to myFICO, where they can check and monitor their FICO® Score. PVF athletes will also engage with fellow players and fans on social media channels to share experiences with and ways to access this valuable credit education content throughout the season to empower them to make better informed financial decisions and build foundations for a stronger financial future.

PVF is the premier professional volleyball league in North America, offering top athletes the opportunity to compete at the highest level. Since its launch in 2024, PVF has experienced rapid growth, with record-breaking attendance, drawing more than 575,000 fans, millions of online viewers, and national media coverage, all reflecting the rising popularity of women's volleyball across the U.S.

"The energy surrounding professional women's volleyball has never been greater, and welcoming an industry-leading organization like FICO underscores the growing impact of our league," said Jen Spicher, CEO at Pro Volleyball Federation. "Financial literacy and credit education play an important role in the lives of athletes and fans alike, and this collaboration adds another layer of support as they navigate their financial futures."

FICO has long been committed to helping drive financial empowerment through credit education. The company works with students, adults, and community organizations to improve financial literacy in communities across the U.S. Research shows that individuals who track their FICO® Scores are more likely to have higher scores and fewer late payments. Knowing and tracking your FICO Score can improve financial decision-making.

A recent Harris Poll survey commissioned by FICO found that 3 in 5 Americans (60%), including 50% of Gen Z (ages 18-27), believe personal finance is one of the most useful subjects in adulthood that can be taught in high school. Additionally, 25% of Gen Z feel that a lack of personal finance skills has prevented them from achieving financial goals. Furthermore, many Gen Z (43%) also believe that banks and financial institutions should be most responsible for educating people on how to manage their finances, such as using credit responsibly, managing debt, and saving for retirement. These insights reveal a strong demand for credit education, especially among younger generations looking to manage their financial futures.

"Financial health is just as crucial as preparation and strategy in sports," said Jenelle Dito, Vice President of Consumer Empowerment Programs and Partnerships at FICO. "At FICO, we're excited to raise awareness about financial literacy and credit education, empowering volleyball fans and athletes to make more confident and informed financial decisions."

The FICO® Score is used by 90% of top U.S. lenders. Lenders use FICO Scores to extend credit for personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, and more, which is why it is so important for people to know their FICO Score and what is impacting it.

FICO offers resources to help people kick-start their financial literacy and credit education journey. For example, myFICO lets consumers check and monitor their FICO® Score for free. Plus, FICO continually updates the website and app with credit education materials and tools designed to help people understand their credit.

To check your FICO® Score for free, go to: https://www.myfico.com/free.

To learn more information about FICO's credit education programs, FICO's Score A Better Future™ and FICO's Score A Better Future™ Fundamentals program, visit: https://www.fico.com/sabf/.

