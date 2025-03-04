Rise and Mojo Set for Home-And-Away Showdown this Week

March 4, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Carli Snyder (4) vs. the San Diego Mojo

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Carli Snyder (4) vs. the San Diego Mojo

This Week's Matches

RISE (5-8) vs. San Diego Mojo (5-8) // Wed., March 5 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: WTKG 1230AM at 6:45 p.m.

Watch: The Roku Channel at 7 p.m.

RISE at San Diego Mojo // Sun., March 9 // 7:05 p.m. EDT // Viejas Arena

Watch: YouTube at 7 p.m.

Season Series: 1-1 Overall, 1-0 Home, 0-1 Away. Final two of four meetings overall.

All-Time Regular Season Series: 2-4 Overall, 2-1 Home, 0-3 Away

Noteworthy: This is the third and fourth meeting this season between the Rise and Mojo. Grand Rapids claimed the first matchup on Feb. 2 with a home sweep, winning 25-19, 25-22, 25-22. The Mojo bounced back on Feb. 27, taking a four-set win at home by scores of 25-11, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21. The Rise are in the middle of playing the Mojo three times in the span of four matches.

Mojo in the Middle: Grand Rapids is in the middle of playing San Diego three times in four matches. This is the only occasion this season that two PVF teams will meet three times in a four-match span. With the Rise and Mojo having already played twice, their March 9 matchup will mark the second completed season series between any two teams. Atlanta and Vegas wrap up its four matches on March 7.

Ups and Downs: The Rise's season has been a rollercoaster, starting with a three-match losing streak, rallying with four straight wins, and then a five-match losing skid. Grand Rapids is back on an upswing after sweeping the Vegas Thrill on Sunday. The Rise dominated with a 17-point margin, winning 75-58 - their largest victory of the season and the biggest road win in franchise history.

PBR Emergence: Outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine has been a key contributor for Rise, starting the last three matches and reaching double-digit kills in each. In Sunday's win over Vegas, she posted her first double-double of the season with 10 kills (.500) and 10 digs. Over those three matches, she's also totaled five blocks and three aces.

The Grand Wall: The Rise lead the League in total blocks (148) and blocks per set (2.90), powered by two of the League's top blockers. Ali Bastianelli ranks second with 40 blocks, while Marin Grote sits 10th with 22. Grand Rapids set a PVF record for blocks in a three-set match with 18 in Sunday's win over Vegas, tying the team record for most blocks in any match. Bastianelli also matched Grote's team record for most blocks in a single match, with seven in a sweep of San Diego on Feb. 2.

Images from this story

