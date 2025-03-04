Orlando's Brittany Abercrombie Lands PVF Weekly Honor

March 4, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

After leading the Orlando Valkyries to a 2-0 week and extending their win streak to a PVF record eight games, opposite hitter Brittany Abercrombie has been named the Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week presented by Franklin Sports.

Abercrombie set PVF records with 25 points and 24 kills in a three-set victory over Omaha on February 27. Her 11 kills in the third set against Supernovas also tied the PVF single set record she established on Jan. 30 versus Grand Rapids. On Saturday, she posted a 20/20 performance (25 kills and 23 digs) in a five-set win over Atlanta and upped her double-double total to seven for the season. This is her first career PVF weekly honor.

Abercrombie and the Valkyries will return to action in Week 9 on Sunday, March 9 when they host the Columbus Fury at 6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

Abercrombie will receive a Kendra Scott Volleyball Pendant Necklace in white mother-of-pearl. The award is part of PVF's partnership with Kendra Scott to advance a mutually shared goal of empowering girls and young women and supporting organizations with that same mission.

