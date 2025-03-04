Supernovas Kick off Road Trip with Midweek Battle against Fury

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, will hit the road for a three-match trip, beginning with a showdown against the Columbus Fury on Wednesday, March 5, at Nationwide Arena in downtown Columbus. First serve is set for 6 p.m. CST, with the match streaming exclusively on VBTV as the Match of the Week.

The Supernovas (9-4) are coming off its second-straight sweep of the Indy Ignite on Sunday in which superstar outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller tallied a match-high 16 kills on a .324 clip. Omaha - who sits in second place in the PVF entering Wednesday - has won five of its last six matches including a league-high six sweeps on the season.

The Fury (4-9) hope to rebound from a 3-1 loss to San Diego on Saturday, which snapped the team's three-match winning streak. Columbus is rounding into form as the 2025 season reaches its midpoint. The Fury are 4-2 since starting the season 0-7, with two Supernovas sweeps (Jan. 24 & 31) in the midst of that losing streak.

Game Details

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (9-4) at Columbus Fury (4-9) | Wednesday, March 5 | 6 p.m. CST | Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio.

Watch: VBTV | Broadcast Crew: Neil Sika (PxP), Audrey Flaugh (Color Analyst)

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network | Broadcast Crew: Grant Hansen (PxP), Geoff Exstrom (Color Analyst)

Match Notes

Season Series: Third of four meetings, two of two at Nationwide Arena.

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 5-1 (Jan. 31, 2025, last matchup, 3-0 Omaha).

Supernovas-Fury Connections

Supernovas Reagan Cooper and Kaitlyn Hord return to Columbus after playing for the Fury in the inaugural PVF season. Cooper was the PVF Rookie of the Year while Hord finished fourth in hitting percentage.

Omaha rookie Emily Londot returns to Columbus where she spent five seasons at Ohio State University where she garnered over 2,600 career points.

Head coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn, setter Mac Podraza and Londot return to the home states for the second time in 2025. All three herald from Ohio with Kuhn growing up in Tiffin, Podraza in Sunbury and Londot from Utica.

A batch of Puerto Ricans come together on the court on Friday night, which also extends to the coaching staffs. Omaha's Natalia Valentín-Anderson and Valeria Vazquez Gomez have played with Columbus' Paula Cerame and Wilma Rivera on the Puerto Rico National Team. Fury middle blocker Janice Leao also heralds from Puerto Rico but hasn't competed on the national team.

Plus, Columbus head coach Ángel Pérez coached against most of the Puerto Rican natives in the Puerto Rico League when he was with Changas de Naranjito (2016-2017) and Pinkin de Corozal (2019-2023).

Valentín-Anderson and Rivera were teammates for the 2021-2022 Puerto Rico League season as part of Valencianas de Juncos where they finished fourth.

The Supernovas setter also spent a brief time as teammates with Fury outside hitter Megan Courtney-Lush when they were with Leonas de Ponce for the 2015-2016 season when they placed third in the league standings.

Columbus opposite Morgan Lewis spent four seasons (2019-2022) with Supernovas outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller at Oregon.

Fury hitter Jill Gillen was originally drafted by the Supernovas at No. 8 overall in the 2023 PVF Draft but was immediately traded to Orlando for the 2024 season.

Londot and Loaded

Since rookie opposite Emily Londot has entered the starting lineup on Feb. 6 at Indy, the Supernovas have rolled off wins in five of their last six matches. During that stretch, Londot has recorded 81 points (4.05 P/S), 62 kills (3.10 K/S), 54 digs (2.70 D/S) and 17 blocks (0.85 B/S) in 20 sets. Her best match came in the four-set win at San Diego on Feb. 20 when she finished with a match-high 22 points on 18 kills, 11 digs, four blocks and one assist.

The Dig Patrol

The Supernovas have been one of the best defensive teams in the league sitting second in the PVF in digs per set (16.78) and sixth in total digs (772).

Libero Camila Gómez leads that effort with a team-high 174 digs (T-2nd in PVF) and 3.78 per set (3rd). Her 31 digs against Atlanta in the season opener broke a single-match franchise record. That number is also tied for second in most digs during a single match in PVF history.

Brooke Nuneviller, who is a former libero, is fourth in the league in both total digs (171) and digs per set with a 3.77 mark. She leads all PVF attackers in both categories.

Setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson is fifth in the league and leads all PVF setters with 155 total digs and 3.44 digs per set. She's recorded at least 10 digs in 10 of the 13 contests this season including a season-high 21 against San Diego on Jan. 19th.

Hording the Net

Hord has been the premier blocker in the PVF so far in the 2025 season. The former Husker and Nittany Lion leads the league in both total blocks (45) and blocks per set with a 1.00 mark. Hord's seven blocks in the five-set win over the Atlanta Vibe on opening night set a Supernovas single-match record. She is also one of five players in the PVF to record seven or more blocks in a match this season. The Kentucky native also sits sixth in hitting percentage with a .345 clip through 142 attacks with 55 kills and only six errors.

Road Warriors

The Supernovas have the biggest home court advantage in professional volleyball, but they've also been mighty on the road. That includes the league's best road record at 5-2. Omaha and Orlando (4-3) are the only teams in the PVF to have a road record at .500 or above.

The Supernovas go into Wednesday with a three-match winning streak on the road, which dates back to Feb. 6 at Indy. That winning streak equals the franchise record. Omaha won three consecutive road matches from Feb. 25 to March 9 in 2024 with wins over Atlanta and Orlando (twice).

Nuneviller Shines in All-Star Match

Supernovas Brooke Nuneviller dominated the inaugural PVF All-Star match on Feb. 22 in Indy. The outside hitter poured in a match-high 13 points with 11 kills on a .391 hitting percentage while adding six digs, one ace and one block. The Oregon product posted nine of her 13 points in the opening set with seven kills on a .417 clip while chipping in her one block and one ace. Fellow Supernovas All-Stars Kaitlyn Hord and Camila Gómez also made their presence felt. Hord started in the final two sets, delivering two kills on four swings for a pair of points. Gómez took the court in the first and third sets, contributing six digs and three assists.

Defensive Dominance

The Supernovas lead the league in opponent efficiency with a .195 clip - 25 points lower than second-place Grand Rapids (.220).

Part of that clip comes from the two matches against Columbus when the Fury hit .015 & .036 in back-to-back matches vs. Omaha on January 24 and January 31.

The Supernovas are also one of the best blocking teams in the PVF, which is spearheaded by Hord's league-leading total of 45 blocks. Omaha averages 2.67 blocks per set, which is second in the league while its 123 total blocks sit third.

