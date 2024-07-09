Fury Sign Paula Cerame for 2025

July 9, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - Puerto Rican native and former Orlando Valkyrie Paula Cerame has signed to play for the Columbus Fury in 2025. Cerame, a 5-8 libero, played three seasons at the University of Florida and spent her final two collegiate seasons with Indiana University. After finishing her collegiate career, she played for the Puerto Rican National Team in 2022 and 2023 before signing with Orlando last summer.

"I am so grateful and excited to be joining the Columbus Fury for the upcoming season," said Cerame. "I can't wait to be part of building the franchise's success alongside wonderful coaches and players. I am thrilled to spend this season with coach Ángel, someone I grew up watching play. I look forward to learning from his experience as both an elite player and coach. Counting down the days, go Fury!"

Cerame appeared in 21 matches and 63 sets for the Valkyries primarily as a serving specialist. She totaled 45 digs and five aces in limited action in Orlando. In two seasons at Indiana, she started every match at libero totaling 994 digs, 231 assists and 47 aces for the Hoosiers. The 994 digs put her in top-15 all-time at IU for career digs.

"Paula is an athletic, young, passionate, hungry libero that wants to prove that she can compete with the best. I think her biggest strength will be her hunger for this upcoming season. We're expecting her to be great on defense as she was for Orlando last year. She has great collegiate experience with Indiana and Florida and has had international experience playing for Puerto Rico. We see her as a diamond in the rough, we can develop her into a great player."

Stay up to date with all player signings during free agency on the Fury website. For those interested in 2025 season tickets, visit the Fury ticketing page, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com, or call the ticketing office at (614) 380-FURY(3879).

