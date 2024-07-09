San Diego Mojo Sign Lauren Harrison for 2025 PVF Season

July 9, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has signed outside hitter Lauren Harrison the 2025 season, the team announced on Tuesday. Harrison played last season with VBC Cheseaux in Switzerland.

"I'm so excited be joining the San Diego Mojo this upcoming season," Harrison said. "The Mojo are well-coached and filled with talented players. I'm eager to hit the gym, work hard, and create something special with this team."

Harrison led the Swiss League in scoring during the 2023-24 season, ranking first in points per set (5.11) and total points (450) after appearing in 88 sets played to earn Best Scorer accolades as she helped Cheseaux to a sixth-place finish in the league standings.

"We are thrilled to bring newest addition, Lauren Harrison to San Diego. Her athletic talent and versatility will add offensive depth to our team," said San Diego Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park. "She is a dynamic jumper with a powerful swing and impressive shot selection. Lauren has a passion for the game and strong work ethic that I can't wait to see evolve within this team."

A native of Stone Mountain, Ga., Harrison spent three seasons collegiately at Baylor (2020-22) after beginning her career at North Carolina (2018-19). At Baylor, she was a three-time All-Big 12 First Team selection, named honorable mention AVCA All-America in 2020 and earned Southwest All-Region distinction following each season, collecting first team honors in 2020. In Waco, she appeared in 78 matches and 285 sets, collecting 893 kills (3.13 per set), 14 assists, 285 digs, 144 blocks and seven aces for the Bears. With North Carolina, she was a First-Team All-ACC selection in 2019 after twice earning ACC Player of the Week and ranking third in the conference with 350 kills.

Harrison is the niece of former NBA standout Buck Williams, who played for the Portland Trailblazers, New Jersey Nets and New York Knicks from 1981-88.

Harrison is the sixth Mojo signee for the 2025 season, joining middle blockers Ronika Stone and Rainelle Jones, outside hitters Kendra Dahlke and Rosir Calderón, and libero Shara Venegas.

Player Details

Name: Lauren Harrison

Position: Outside Hitter

Height: 6-1

Date of Birth: October 22, 1999

Hometown: Stone Mountain, Ga.

Country: USA

