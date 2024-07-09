M'Kaela White Back with Valkyries for 2025 Season

July 9, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries middle blocker M'Kaela White

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries today announce that M'Kaela "MK" White will return to the team for the 2025 season. The middle blocker agreed to a one-year deal with the club.

White appeared in all 24 matches last year and played 89 sets, third most on the Valkyries. She did it all for Orlando in the team's inaugural season, finishing in the top ten in three statistical categories across the Pro Volleyball Federation. She ranked seventh in hitting percentage (0.306) and blocks (50), and eighth in kill percentage (0.399).

"Playing in Orlando last season was the most fun I've had in my professional career," said White. "Not only because of the amazing staff and players, but the supportive fans, friendly front office, and our relentless hype squad made my experience that much more unique. I couldn't be more excited to continue to build a program in the most magical city on Earth! Go Valks!"

"MK is a great resigning for the Valkyries," said Amy Pauly, head coach of the Valkyries. "Statistically, she solidified herself as one of the top middles in the league and I expect her to have an even more successful campaign in year two. She also brings an energy to the floor and the crowd that I'm sure the fans will love to have return."

