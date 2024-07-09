Rise Ink Former Mojo Setter August Raskie

July 9, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Setter August Raskie with the San Diego Mojo

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Craig Kerstetter/San Diego Mojo) Setter August Raskie with the San Diego Mojo(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Craig Kerstetter/San Diego Mojo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise have bolstered their roster with the addition of dynamic setter August Raskie for the upcoming 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season.

Raskie, hailing from Colorado Springs, Colorado, recently played for the San Diego Mojo during the inaugural 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation season, where her all-around contributions helped the Mojo reach the playoffs as the No. 3 seed. The 6-foot setter and defensive specialist tallied 145 assists, 51 digs, 13 kills, four blocks, and three aces in 20 matches played. She often served as a reserve behind Nootsara Tomkom, the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Setter of the Year.

"I joined the Rise because I really enjoyed watching [Grand Rapids head coach] Cathy George compete this year, and after talking with her I feel like we have similar mindsets and we're both competitive," Raskie said. "She knows what I'm capable of."

Raskie's professional career included stints in France with Pays d'Aix Venelles (2022-23) and Béziers Volley (2020-21), where she reached the semifinals of the CEV Cup and French Cup (twice), as well as placed second in the French League A with Béziers Volley. Raskie also gained valuable experience in Italy with Delta Despar Trentino (2021-22) and Bartoccini Fortinfissi Perugia (2019-20).

Raskie distinguished herself at the University of Oregon, emerging as one of the top setters in collegiate volleyball. Over her four-year career (2015-18) with the Ducks, Raskie amassed 2,929 assists, averaging 7.23 assists per set. In 2018, she was named to the AVCA All-American Third Team and was a standout performer in NCAA Tournament, including a memorable triple-double (60 assists, 11 digs, 10 kills) against Minnesota to reach the Elite Eight. Raskie is one of four Ducks to ever record multiple triple-double performances.

At Rampart High School, Raskie was a two-time Centennial League First Team pick, a Colorado Coaches Girls Sports All-State selection, and an Under Armour All-American Honorable Mention. She was ranked No. 42 on the 2014 "Senior Aces" list by Prepvolleyball.com. Raskie was a three-sport athlete throughout all four years of high school, also competing in basketball and track.

"I bring fire on and off the court, I think I love to compete so much and that allows me to be dynamic on the court," she said. "I also think I bring a good spirit to the club. I love engaging with our fans and really building something for years to come."

Off the court, Raskie's passion for volleyball is matched by her diverse interests as an artist and an avid reader. She is eager to get the second Pro Volleyball Federation season underway.

"We've got a lot to keep improving on, but I'm so excited to compete and bring more attention to our sport," Raskie said. "This is the time to be a part of volleyball. I'm also excited to run it back to championship weekend, and I think the team Cathy has collected is more than capable of winning this whole thing."

Additional Rise player acquisition announcements will follow throughout the month of July. The signing period for previous Pro Volleyball Federation players opened on June 30. Click here to view the current Rise 2025 roster.

Images from this story



Setter August Raskie with the San Diego Mojo

(Craig Kerstetter/San Diego Mojo)

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.