Supernovas Season Tickets on Sale Now

July 9, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - Season tickets for the 2025 season of Nebraska's professional volleyball team, the Omaha Supernovas, the first Pro Volleyball Federation Champions, are now on sale. The season will kick off in January.

Fans now can buy the world's hottest ticket in professional volleyball. The Supernovas are coming off a magical season in which the franchise swept the Grand Rapids Rise on Saturday, May 18 at the CHI Health Center to be crowned the first-ever PVF Champions.

Omaha's support was a key highlight in the inaugural season as the Supernovas hosted seven crowds of 10,000 or more across its 12 home matches. That includes the U.S. record for the most attended professional volleyball match with 12,090 spectators packing CHI on March 16, 2024.

Not only do fans get an exceptional in-venue experience and watch a roster full of world-class athletes, but also enjoy a wide array of benefits for becoming a 2025 Season Ticket Member. Season Ticket Member benefits include a dedicated card that will be distributed closer to the season with discounts from select partner locations. That also includes an invitation to special events, a season ticket member gift and more!

For any questions regarding the season ticket purchase process, please visit the Supernovas Ticket FAQ page or by calling 402-502-5268.

To celebrate being the inaugural PVF champions, fans will be able to see the Supernovas and championship trophy as part of the official Championship Trophy Tour. Please click this link to see where the Supernovas are this summer!

