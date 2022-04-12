Full Promotional Schedule Announced for Biloxi Shuckers
April 12, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - As they kick off their home schedule for their seventh season on the Mississippi Coast, the Biloxi Shuckers have announced their full promotional schedule for the 2022 season. Highlights of the promotional schedule include 13 fireworks shows, 18 giveaways and six specialty jerseys. Some additional promotions are also likely to be added later during the season.
April 12: Opening Night T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola & Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by WLOX plus Coast Radio Appearance
April 13: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Bark in the Park
April 14: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108
April 15: Jackie Robinson Day and Fireworks Friday presented by WastePro
April 16: Beach Tote Giveaway presented by Beau Rivage
April 17: Easter Eggstravaganza and Family Fun Day Sunday
April 26: T-Shirt Giveaway presented by The People's Bank
April 27: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Bark in the Park
April 28: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108
April 29: Fireworks Friday
April 30: Dad Cap Giveaway presented by the Mississippi Forestry Commission
May 1: Family Fun Day Sunday
May 10: T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Maxem Health Urgent Care
May 11: Education Day and Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union
May 12: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108
May 13: Fireworks Friday presented by Margaritaville Resort Biloxi
May 14: Team Poster Giveaway presented by Mele Printing and Amazing Tyler Appearance and Girl Scouts Night
May 15: Family Fun Day Sunday
May 24: T-Shirt Giveaway presented by US Air Force 331st Recruiting Squad
May 25: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Bark in the Park
May 26: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108
May 27: Fireworks Friday
May 28: Beau Rivage Giveaway and Memorial Day Weekend Gold Star Family Recognition
May 29: Family Fun Day Sunday
June 7: Schooner's Birthday and T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Pine Belt Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center
June 8: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Bark in the Park.
June 9: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108
June 10: Saints Hall of Fame Weekend with Saints Jersey and Fireworks Friday
June 11: Military Appreciation Night with Military Cap Giveaway presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Play Ball Weekend
June 12: Family Fun Day Sunday
June 21: T-Shirt Tuesday presented by The Peoples Bank
June 22: Military Wednesday and Bark in the Park
June 23: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108
June 24: Fireworks Friday
June 25: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, Thor Jerseys and Black Panther Character Appearance
June 26: Family Fun Day Sunday
June 28: T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Coca-Cola
June 29: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Bark in the Park
June 30: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108
July 3: Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Merit Health Biloxi
July 22: Fireworks Friday presented by Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi
July 23: Marvel Super Hero Night with Marvel Jersey Auction and Iron Man Appearance
July 24: Postgame Fireworks presented by Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation and Family Fun Day Sunday
July 26: T-Shirt Tuesday presented by US Air Force 331st Recruiting Squadron
July 27: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Bark in the Park
July 28: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108
July 29: Fireworks Friday presented by Maxem Health Urgent Care
July 30: Kids Backpack Giveaway presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi and Shuck Cancer Jersey Auction
July 31: Family Fun Day Sunday
August 10: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Bark in the Park
August 11: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108
August 12: Fireworks Friday
August 13: BBQ Apron Giveaway presented by Conecuh Sausage
August 14: Family Fun Day Sunday
August 23: T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Centene
August 24: College Fair Night, Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Bark in the Park
August 25: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108
August 26: Fireworks Friday presented by Margaritaville Resort Biloxi
August 28: Family Fun Day Sunday
September 6: Suicide Prevention Awareness Game and T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Gulfport Behavioral Health System
September 7: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Bark in the Park
September 8: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108
September 9: First Responders & Frontline Workers Night and Fireworks Friday presented by Pine Belt Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center
September 11: Fan Appreciation Day and 9/11 Game presented by Humana.
Biloxi begins their home schedule on Tuesday with their home opener against the Mississippi Braves at 6:35 pm. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.
