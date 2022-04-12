Full Promotional Schedule Announced for Biloxi Shuckers

BILOXI, MS - As they kick off their home schedule for their seventh season on the Mississippi Coast, the Biloxi Shuckers have announced their full promotional schedule for the 2022 season. Highlights of the promotional schedule include 13 fireworks shows, 18 giveaways and six specialty jerseys. Some additional promotions are also likely to be added later during the season.

April 12: Opening Night T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola & Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by WLOX plus Coast Radio Appearance

April 13: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Bark in the Park

April 14: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108

April 15: Jackie Robinson Day and Fireworks Friday presented by WastePro

April 16: Beach Tote Giveaway presented by Beau Rivage

April 17: Easter Eggstravaganza and Family Fun Day Sunday

April 26: T-Shirt Giveaway presented by The People's Bank

April 27: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Bark in the Park

April 28: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108

April 29: Fireworks Friday

April 30: Dad Cap Giveaway presented by the Mississippi Forestry Commission

May 1: Family Fun Day Sunday

May 10: T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Maxem Health Urgent Care

May 11: Education Day and Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union

May 12: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

May 13: Fireworks Friday presented by Margaritaville Resort Biloxi

May 14: Team Poster Giveaway presented by Mele Printing and Amazing Tyler Appearance and Girl Scouts Night

May 15: Family Fun Day Sunday

May 24: T-Shirt Giveaway presented by US Air Force 331st Recruiting Squad

May 25: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Bark in the Park

May 26: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

May 27: Fireworks Friday

May 28: Beau Rivage Giveaway and Memorial Day Weekend Gold Star Family Recognition

May 29: Family Fun Day Sunday

June 7: Schooner's Birthday and T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Pine Belt Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center

June 8: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Bark in the Park.

June 9: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

June 10: Saints Hall of Fame Weekend with Saints Jersey and Fireworks Friday

June 11: Military Appreciation Night with Military Cap Giveaway presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Play Ball Weekend

June 12: Family Fun Day Sunday

June 21: T-Shirt Tuesday presented by The Peoples Bank

June 22: Military Wednesday and Bark in the Park

June 23: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

June 24: Fireworks Friday

June 25: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, Thor Jerseys and Black Panther Character Appearance

June 26: Family Fun Day Sunday

June 28: T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Coca-Cola

June 29: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Bark in the Park

June 30: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

July 3: Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Merit Health Biloxi

July 22: Fireworks Friday presented by Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi

July 23: Marvel Super Hero Night with Marvel Jersey Auction and Iron Man Appearance

July 24: Postgame Fireworks presented by Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation and Family Fun Day Sunday

July 26: T-Shirt Tuesday presented by US Air Force 331st Recruiting Squadron

July 27: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Bark in the Park

July 28: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

July 29: Fireworks Friday presented by Maxem Health Urgent Care

July 30: Kids Backpack Giveaway presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi and Shuck Cancer Jersey Auction

July 31: Family Fun Day Sunday

August 10: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Bark in the Park

August 11: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

August 12: Fireworks Friday

August 13: BBQ Apron Giveaway presented by Conecuh Sausage

August 14: Family Fun Day Sunday

August 23: T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Centene

August 24: College Fair Night, Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Bark in the Park

August 25: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

August 26: Fireworks Friday presented by Margaritaville Resort Biloxi

August 28: Family Fun Day Sunday

September 6: Suicide Prevention Awareness Game and T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Gulfport Behavioral Health System

September 7: Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Bark in the Park

September 8: Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108

September 9: First Responders & Frontline Workers Night and Fireworks Friday presented by Pine Belt Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center

September 11: Fan Appreciation Day and 9/11 Game presented by Humana.

Biloxi begins their home schedule on Tuesday with their home opener against the Mississippi Braves at 6:35 pm. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

