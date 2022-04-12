Bennett and the Jets Help Shuckers' Improve to 4-0

BILOXI, MS - In their first game at MGM Park in 2022, the Biloxi Shuckers (4-0) got quality pitching and timely hitting to top the Mississippi Braves (1-3) 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Biloxi got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning. Garrett Mitchell & Joey Wiemer reached on back-to-back errors before Thomas Dillard and Felix Valerio each walked, forcing in a run to give the Shuckers a 1-0 lead. Freddy Zamora delivered a sacrifice fly to center against RHP Alan Rangel (L, 0-1) to double the lead at 2-0 after one.

Drew Lugbauer tied the game in the top of the second inning with a two-run homer to right, his second of the year. It was one of just three hits allowed by LHP Nick Bennett (W, 1-0). The lefty struck out three and utilized three double plays from his defense to limit the M-Braves to just two runs over five frames, becoming the first Shuckers' starter to qualify for a win this season.

In the bottom of the second, Cam Devanney led off with a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. After a strikeout by Rangel, Gabe Holt grounded out to short, allowing Devanney to advance to third. Nick Kahle then pinch-hit for Garrett Mitchell and singled in his first Double-A plate appearance, plating Devanney to give the Shuckers the lead again at 3-2.

One of Mississippi's five errors led to another run in the top of the fourth. Brent Diaz reached on a fielding error by Luke Waddell and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Wiemer then singled through the left side to score Diaz and extend the Shuckers' advantage to 4-2.

Wiemer was in the middle of the scoring in the bottom of the sixth as well. After Holt reached on an error, Kahle singled and Wiemer followed with a single to right, scoring another to give Biloxi a 5-2 lead. RHP Abner Uribe (H, 1) tossed two scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out two and consistently hitting 99 and 100 mph with his fastball.

Mississippi pulled within a run in the top of the eighth. RHP Lucas Erceg (S, 1) surrendered a lead-off single to Riley Delgado and Michael Harris II tripled to make it 5-3. A groundout from Waddell brought in Harris, but Erceg limited the damage with two more groundouts to end the frame.

In the home half of the eighth, Holt struck out with one out but reached on a wild pitch. Kahle then laced a double to left and Wiemer gave the Shuckers an insurance run, reaching on a throwing error that scored Holt to push the Shuckers' lead to 6-4.

Erceg returned for the top of the ninth inning and allowed just a hit while recording a strikeout and two groundouts to secure the save. It was the first save of Erceg's career.

Looking to win their fifth straight game, the Shuckers continue their series with the M-Braves on Wednesday night. RHP Carlos Luna (NR) is set to start for the Shuckers against M-Braves RHP Freddy Tarnock (NR) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

