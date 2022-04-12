Smokies Stadium Hosts No. 1 Tennessee Tonight with SEC History on the Line

April 12, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







SEVIERVILLE, TN - Smokies Stadium will host the top-ranked college baseball team, Tennessee, tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET with a chance to be a part of history.

The No. 1 Vols (31-1, 12-0 SEC) enter the midweek matchup against in-state rival Tennessee Tech (17-12) on a 23-game winning streak. With a victory on Tuesday, the Vols would tie the 2015 Texas A&M Aggies for the most consecutive wins by any SEC team in a single season with 24. No. 1 Tennessee already created history over the weekend with a sweep of Missouri to become the first SEC team ever to start conference play 12-0.

Appropriate for a contest at a minor league ballpark, Tuesday's game will be played using wood bats, which is believed to be the first time Tennessee has used wood bats in a game since the Vols faced the Smokies in exhibition on April 4, 2006.

Tennessee currently leads the SEC in both batting average (.321) and team ERA (1.89). As a team, the Vols have hit 79 home runs, 10 more than second-place Virginia Tech. Third baseman Trey Lipscomb is tied for the conference lead with 13 home runs along with an SEC-leading 51 RBI. Five different Vols have hit seven or more home runs through their first 32 games.

A select number of tickets to Tuesday's contest are still available by calling the box office at (865) 286-2300 or at smokiesbaseball.com

The Smokies are on the road Tuesday, kicking off a six-game series with the Montgomery Biscuits. Fans can listen to the Smokies game at https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies return to Smokies Stadium on Tuesday, April 19 for a six-game series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The Smokies will honor healthcare workers during Healthcare Appreciation Nights on Tuesday-Thursday, before finishing the weekend with fireworks on Saturday and Family Funday on Sunday. For tickets, fans can call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.