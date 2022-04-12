Blue Wahoos Stadium to Host Trio of Easter Holiday Events

April 12, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - Blue Wahoos Stadium will host three family-friendly Easter holiday events this week, welcoming local families to the ballpark for a community movie night, the annual Egga-Wahooza Easter Egg Hunt in Maritime Park, and the Community SonRise Service on Easter morning.

The fun starts on Thursday, April 14 with Community Movie Night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Starting at 7:00 PM, the team will show Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway on the stadium videoboard. Tickets are just $5, available at BlueWahoos.com, and families can enjoy the movie from the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium or from the stadium seats.

Families sitting on the field are welcome to bring blankets to sit on while enjoying the film. Chairs and strollers are prohibited on the field. Stadium concessions will be open selling ballpark favorites, popcorn, and drinks. While food and drink are not permitted on the field, guests may enjoy in any of the stadium seating. Outside food and beverage are not allowed. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

On Saturday, April 16, Marcus Pointe Baptist Church will host the annual Egga-Wahooza Easter Egg Hunt in Community Maritime Park. Over 50,000 eggs will be spread throughout the park for children to collect!

At 10:30 AM, children ages 0-4 and children with special needs will participate in the first Easter egg hunt. At 11:00 AM, a second Easter egg hunt will be held for children ages K4-5th grade. The event is free to attend.

On Easter Sunday, Blue Wahoos Stadium will host Marcus Pointe Baptist Church's annual Community SonRise Service at 6:00 AM. All are welcome at the service.

The service will also be broadcast globally on Roku TV, Apple TV, Facebook Live, and Youtube TV.

Additional information on Egga-Wahooza and Community SonRise Service is available at PensacolaChurch.org.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.