USL Charleston Battery

Full Penalty Kick Shootout - Charleston Battery vs. Rhode Island FC

Published on November 3, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video


Check out the Charleston Battery Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 3, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central