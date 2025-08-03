FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC

August 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Washington Spirit defeated Portland Thorns FC 2-1 on August 3, 2025. Gift Monday and Trinity Rodman scored for Washington, while Olivia Moultrie scored for Portland.

National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 3, 2025

