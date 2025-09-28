FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash

Published on September 28, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

A first-half hat trick from Gift Monday, the fastest from the start of a match in NWSL history, and a backheel goal from Sofia Cantore secure a victory against the Houston Dash and a playoff spot for the Washington Spirit.

