FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. North Carolina Courage

Published on September 28, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle comes from behind to secure a 2-1 win over North Carolina. After the Courage opened the scoring in the second half, an own goal for Seattle was capped off by Maddie Dahlien's solo strike.

