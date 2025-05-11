FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Houston Dash
May 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video
The Houston Dash find their first-ever regular season win in Seattle thanks to a game-winner from rookie Maggie Graham assisted by Ryan Gareis and a shutout performance by goalkeeper Abby Smith.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Seattle Reign FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 11, 2025
- Courage Play Defending Champs to a Draw, Left Wanting More - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Courage Play Defending Champs to a Draw, Left Wanting More - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Courage Play Defending Champs to a Draw, Left Wanting More - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Kansas City Current Cap Mother's Day with 4-1 Win over Bay FC - Kansas City Current
- Bay FC Falls 4-1 Sunday to League Leader Kansas City Current - Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Reign FC Stories
- Reign FC Falls 2-1 to Angel City FC on Sunday Night
- Reign FC Travels to Los Angeles for Sunday Night Match against Angel City FC
- Seattle Reign FC Signs Midfielder Sally Menti to Short-Term Contract
- Reign FC Secures 2-1 Win in North Carolina
- Reign FC Travels to North Carolina for First Road Match of 2025 Season