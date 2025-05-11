FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Houston Dash

May 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Houston Dash find their first-ever regular season win in Seattle thanks to a game-winner from rookie Maggie Graham assisted by Ryan Gareis and a shutout performance by goalkeeper Abby Smith.

