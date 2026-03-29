FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. Chicago Stars FC

Published on March 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







San Diego Wave secures a well-earned 2-0 shutout win at home over Chicago Stars. Melanie Barcenas makes history with the league's 4,000th regular season goal while rookie Lia Godfrey nets the game-winner, her third in three straight games.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 29, 2026

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