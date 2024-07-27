FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. C.F. Monterrey
July 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video
A battle down to the final shot. The Orlando Pride are victorious in PKs and claim two points!
Check out the Orlando Pride Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 27, 2024
- Kansas City Current Sign Veteran Midfielder Allie Long to Injury Replacement Contract - Kansas City Current
- Chicago Red Stars Fall to Chivas de Guadalajara, 0-1 - Chicago Red Stars
- Angel City Football Club Earns Second Consecutive Summer Cup Victory in Shutout Over NorCal Rival Bay FC - Angel City FC
- Bay FC Falls 2-0 to Angel City FC in Second Game of NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup - Bay FC
- San Diego Wave FC Fall to Club América Femenil 2-0 at Snapdragon Stadium in NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- Orlando City & Orlando Pride's "Orlando Soccer Insider" Wins 45th Season Telly Award
- Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current Match on September 13 Flexed to Prime Video
- Orlando Pride Signs Zambian International Grace Chanda
- Kickstand Cocktails Turns up the Heat as the New Spicy Canned Cocktail of Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride
- Orlando Pride Win Eighth Straight Game, Setting NWSL Record