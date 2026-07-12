FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit

Published on July 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage YouTube Video







The Washington Spirit kicked off their three-game road stand with a 2-0 win over North Carolina, with goals from Leicy Santos and Trinity Rodman helping the visitors over the line.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 11, 2026

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