FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit
Published on July 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video
The Washington Spirit kicked off their three-game road stand with a 2-0 win over North Carolina, with goals from Leicy Santos and Trinity Rodman helping the visitors over the line.
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 11, 2026
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