FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit
Published on October 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video
North Carolina Courage and Washington Spirit battle it out in the rain to a draw with goals from Shinomi Koyama and Trinity Rodman. Defender Kaleigh Kurtz makes history, reaching 10,000 consecutive minutes during the match, the first in NWSL history.
Check out the North Carolina Courage Statistics
