FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Kansas City Current

April 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The North Carolina Courage defeated the Kansas City Current 3-2 on April 26, 2025. Haley Hopkins and Bia Zaneratto scored for Kansas City, while Ryan Williams, Kaleigh Kurtz and Ashley Sanchez scored for North Carolina.

