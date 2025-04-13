FULL HIGHLIGHTS: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. North Carolina Courage

April 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







Esther González and Lilly Reale combine for 3 goals as Gotham FC puts an exclamation mark on their first win of the 2025 season.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.