FULL HIGHLIGHTS: KC Current vs. Chicago Stars
Published on May 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video
The KC Current blank the Chicago Stars 3-0 at home with Temwa Chawinga's first ever hat trick in the NWSL.
KC Current vs. Chicago Stars highlights presented by Nationwide
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 10, 2026
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