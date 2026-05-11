FULL HIGHLIGHTS: KC Current vs. Chicago Stars

Published on May 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







The KC Current blank the Chicago Stars 3-0 at home with Temwa Chawinga's first ever hat trick in the NWSL.

KC Current vs. Chicago Stars highlights presented by Nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 10, 2026

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