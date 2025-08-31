FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs. North Carolina Courage

Published on August 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







Two first half goals from Izzy Rodriguez and Lo'eau Labonta from the penalty spot ended up powering Kansas City past the North Carolina Courage, who were held scoreless in the loss. With the result, Kansas City clinched a place in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.