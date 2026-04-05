FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs. Gotham FC
Published on April 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video
The Current and Gotham fight until the final seconds but the home team emerge victorious after goals from Michelle Cooper and Debinha offset Jaedyn Shaw's opening goal. Gotham goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger takes a shot on goal in the final seconds of the game but the Current stand strong and grab their second win of the season.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 4, 2026
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