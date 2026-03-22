FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs. NC Courage

Published on March 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







After ninety minutes plus stoppage time of dueling it out in New Jersey, Gotham FC vs. the NC Courage ends in a scoreless draw.

Gotham FC vs NC Courage recap presented by Nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 21, 2026

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