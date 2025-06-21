FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs. Bay FC

June 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







Goals from Esther González, her 10th of the season, and Geyse seal 3 points for Gotham FC at home.

National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 21, 2025

