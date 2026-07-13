FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Denver Summit vs. Houston Dash

Published on July 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC YouTube Video







For every goal Denver scored, Houston answered right back. Summit's Yazmeen Ryan and Janine Sonis put Denver on the board, but the Dash responded with goals from Kat Rader and Linda Ullmark to secure a 2-2 draw.

Denver Summit vs. Houston Dash highlights presented by @Nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 12, 2026

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