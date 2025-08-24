FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Bay FC vs. Washington Spirit

Published on August 23, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







In front of the highest attended event in U.S. Women's professional league sports history at Oracle Park (40,091 sellout crowd), Washington Spirit's three first half goals from Kate Wiesner and Croix Bethune proved to be enough as Bay FC fought to climb back in the second half with goals from Racheal Kundananji and Kelli Hubly.







