FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit
Published on September 23, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video
Angel City and Washington Spirit settle for a draw in Los Angeles after both teams trade goals. Scoring comes from Trinity Rodman, Evelyn Shores, Croix Bethune, and a fortuitous own goal initiated by Riley Tiernan.
