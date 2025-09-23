FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit

Published on September 23, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







Angel City and Washington Spirit settle for a draw in Los Angeles after both teams trade goals. Scoring comes from Trinity Rodman, Evelyn Shores, Croix Bethune, and a fortuitous own goal initiated by Riley Tiernan.

National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 23, 2025

