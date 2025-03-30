FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Seattle Reign FC
March 30, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video
Angel City FC picks up its first win of the 2025 season thanks to goals from Alyssa Thompson and Riley Tiernan. Thompson opened the scoring early on before an equalizing penalty from Seattle's Ji So-Yun almost instantly neutralized the match again. However, Tiernan's second-half header just after the hour mark helped the home side seal the victory.
