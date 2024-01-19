Frontier League to Host 2024 Tryout Camp & Draft at Wild Things Park

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Frontier League of Professional Baseball, an MLB-partner league, has announced that its 31st Annual Tryout Camp and Draft will be held on Monday, April 22nd and Tuesday, April 23rd at Wild Things Park in Washington, Pennsylvania, home of the Washington Wild Things.

All 16 Frontier League teams will be represented at the workouts and scouts from multiple Major League Baseball teams also attend each season. Representatives from other independent leagues participate as well. Advance registration is available at frontierleaguetryouts.eventbrite.com.

The workouts officially begin at 9 AM on Monday, April 22nd and will feature running, fielding and throwing drills for infielders, outfielders and catchers, as well as batting practice for position players while pitchers will throw 15-20-pitch bullpens. Following the first day, the field managers will post a list of players invited back for the inter-squad games on April 23rd. At the conclusion of the games, action will break for approximately 30 minutes as clubs prepare for the draft.

Each year for the last 13 seasons, an average of 35 players have been drafted and signed to Spring Training contracts. Several draftees have gone on to be signed by Major League Baseball organizations with five having ascended to the big leagues (Chris Jakubauskas, Seattle; Josh Smoker, New York Mets; Chris Smith, Toronto; Robert Stock, San Diego; and Nick Duron, Philadelphia).

Last year, the Tri-City ValleyCats selected INF Connor Bagnieski and C Seth Strong in the 2023 Frontier League Draft.

"We always have tremendous success identifying players through the Tryout Camp and Draft. Every season our managers sign players who make significant impacts on their rosters and move into Major League organizations," said Frontier League Commissioner, Steve Tahsler. "With our training camps opening immediately following the workout, players get to showcase themselves to clubs looking to fill out their rosters."

Wild Things Park is located at Exit 15 (Chestnut Street) on I-70 in Washington, Pennsylvania, approximately 40 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Upon registration, attendees can book a hotel stay at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh - Meadow Lands, which is approximately 10 minutes from the stadium at a discounted rate. Players, upon registration for the event, will receive information on how to book their stay at the DoubleTree.

More info will be available at frontierleague.com and washingtonwildthings.com as it becomes available if more hotels will have a discounted rate for draft attendees.

The 2024 Frontier League Draft will be streamed live on social media. Further details on that will be released closer to the date of the draft.

