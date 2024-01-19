Annual Frontier League Tryout Camp and Draft to be Hosted by Wild Things Park

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Frontier League of Professional Baseball, an MLB-partner league, has announced that its 31st Annual Tryout Camp and Draft will be held Monday, April 22 and Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Wild Things Park in Washington, Pennsylvania, home of the Washington Wild Things.

"Being the geographic center of the new-look Frontier League, we have been looking forward to hosting the league tryout again," said Wild Things' president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "There have been so many great stories of players from this event being seen, drafted and becoming an impact player or signing with an MLB club. This will draw hundreds of players from across the country to Washington County and be the prime opportunity to earn a roster spot in professional baseball."

All 16 Frontier League teams will be represented at the workouts and scouts from multiple Major League Baseball teams also attend each season. Representatives from other independent leagues participate as well. Advance registration is available at frontierleaguetryouts.eventbrite.com.

The workouts officially begin at 9:00 a.m. Monday, April 22 and will feature running, fielding and throwing drills for infielders, outfielders and catchers, as well as batting practice for position players while pitchers will throw 15-20-pitch bullpens. Following the first day, the field managers will post a list of players invited back for the inter-squad games on April 23. At the conclusion of the games, action will break for approximately 30 minutes as clubs prepare for the draft.

Each year for the last 13 seasons, an average of 35 players have been drafted and signed to Spring Training contracts. Several draftees have gone on to be signed by Major League Baseball organizations with five having ascended to the big leagues (Chris Jakubauskas, Seattle; Josh Smoker, New York Mets; Chris Smith, Toronto; Robert Stock, San Diego; and Nick Duron, Philadelphia).

"We always have tremendous success identifying players through the Tryout Camp and Draft. Every season our managers sign players who make significant impacts on their rosters and move into Major League organizations," said Frontier League commissioner Steve Tahsler. "With our training camps opening immediately following the workout, players get to showcase themselves to clubs looking to fill out their rosters."

Of late, the most recent Wild Things draft pick to storm the league and have a lot of success was left-handed pitcher Ryan Hennen. He went from being selected second overall that year by the Wild Things to earning the league's Pitcher of the Year award and is now pitching in affiliated ball for the Orioles organization. Chris Smith was not drafted by Washington but played for the Wild Things before making the big leagues: Smith had his contract purchased out of the Wild Things' organization. Scott Dunn, a Clinton, Pennsylvania native, was drafted by the Traverse City Beach Bums in 2010 before pitching four seasons there and one in Washington. Dunn was in the Frontier League's 2018 Hall of Fame class.

Wild Things Park is located at Exit 15 (Chestnut Street) on I-70 in Washington, Pennsylvania, approximately 40 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Upon registration, attendees can book a hotel stay at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh - Meadow Lands, which is approximately 10 minutes from the stadium at a discounted rate. Players, upon registration for the event, will receive information on how to book their stay at the DoubleTree. More info will be available at frontierleague.com and washingtonwildthings.com as it becomes available if more hotels will have a discounted rate for draft attendees.

The 2024 Frontier League Draft will be streamed live on social media. Further details on that will be released closer to the date of the draft.

IMPORTANT: As per the manufacturer's warranty for the artificial playing surface at Wild Things Park, all players trying out must wear turf shoes or molded cleats. Absolutely no metal cleats will be allowed. This policy is the same that is in effect for all events at Wild Things Park. Players attempting to enter Wild Things Park with metal cleats will be immediately disqualified from the workouts. In addition, there is a strict no seed policy at the stadium. Participants are not permitted to bring seeds into the facility.

