Titans Finalize 2024 Coaching Staff

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the hiring of Assistant Coach David Peterson to complete its coaching staff for the 2024 Frontier League season.

Peterson heads to the nation's capital with nearly a decade of experience as both a coach and manager throughout professional baseball. Peterson rounds out the coaching staff along with Manager Bobby Brown and Pitching Coach Tom Carcione, who each will enter their third season with the club.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to our staff and the organization," said Titans manager Bobby Brown. "He has a terrific work ethic and experience developing younger players and great connections throughout the baseball world. Our players are going enjoy what David brings to the table."

Hailing from San Antonio, Texas, Peterson began coaching professionally in 2016 in the Pecos League with the Salina Stockade, before claiming his first managerial job a year later with the Garden City Wind. In 2021, Peterson was tasked to guide the Houston Apollos, a travel team in the American Association. Most recently, he served with Pioneer League's Billings Mustangs as the club's Pitching Coach.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the Ottawa Titans in 2024," Peterson explained. "A huge thank you to the Katz family and Bobby Brown for this incredible opportunity. Ottawa has a rich baseball history, and I am super grateful to be a part of it."

The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against the New England Knockouts. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

