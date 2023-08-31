Frogs Win Seventh Straight in Spokane

Spokane, WA: To say the Everett AquaSox are on fire right now would be a disservice to the dominance the Frogs have exhibited as they have blown through the Northwest League over the last two weeks. They have now won seven straight and 10 of their last 11 and sit six games ahead of the Eugene Emeralds for the final spot in the Northwest League playoffs with only 10 games left to play.

The latest win came on Wednesday as Everett beat Spokane 6-4 in a game where Cole Young and Hogan Windish collected three hits, Josh Hood collected two RBIs and the AquaSox bullpen continued to do stellar work.

The game started with a couple of big bangs from the Everett side of things. Harry Ford lifted his 15th home run of the year with one out in the first inning to make it 1-0. Later in the inning, Windish continued his case for Northwest League MVP, slamming his 20th home run on the year to tie the league lead. Windish also leads the league in RBI with 78.

Spokane had some first inning magic of their own, as Robby Martin Jr. singled in Juan Guerrero to cut the lead in half and make it 2-1. This mark would be quickly erased by Everett in the second inning, when Bill Knight hit the first home run of his High-A career to make it 3-1 Frogs.

Spokane's biggest uprising of the contest came in the bottom of the third, when they tied the game with a two run rally. This was highlighted by Martin Jr's second RBI of the night, when he doubled in the tying run to make it 3-3.

This led to a stalemate over the next two innings. AquaSox starter Raul Alcantara settled in during the fourth and fifth innings to keep the game tied. His night finished after five innings of work where he only gave up one earned run and struck out six. Spokane picky-backed their starters and after a rough three innings from Blake Adams, Anderson Pillar came on and started his outing with two quality innings of work.

Everett finally managed to get to Pillar and break the stalemate in the sixth, getting a run on a Hood sacrifice fly, knocking in Hogan Windish who tripled to lead off the inning.

With a slim 4-3 advantage, Bernie Martinez and Troy Taylor pitched clutch, shutdown innings out of the bullpen in the sixth and the seventh. The Everett offense would reward this work with two insurance runs in the eighth, highlighted by Hood's second RBI of the night on a one run single.

Spokane managed to score one of their own in the eighth, but from there the Frogs secured the 6-4 win without much drama. Sam Carlson continued his resurgence, picking up his sixth save of the year.

