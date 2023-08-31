Join the AquaSox for a Pre-Game BBQ Picnic on Labor Day

Come celebrate the end of summer as the Everett AquaSox host a pre-game Labor Day Picnic on Monday, September 4th! The AquaSox will be taking on the Eugene Emeralds at 4:05 PM.

Food service will begin at 3:00 PM and end at 4:30 PM. The menu will feature ballpark favorites such as burgers, hot dogs, baked beans, fruit salad, chips, an ice cream sundae bar and Pepsi products to wash it down. If that wasn't enough to get you to purchase tickets, you will also get an AquaSox hat!

Picnic tickets are limited so get your tickets now! They are $30.00 for the game with the picnic, or $20.00 for the picnic (for those that already have game tickets).

After enjoying your meal, kick back and watch the stars of tomorrow.

