C's Crack Six Pack in Seventh to Beat Hops

August 31, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - A six-run seventh inning proved crucial in a 6-3 Canadians win over the Hillsboro Hops [D-Backs] Wednesday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium, the first of the final six regular season home games in 2023.

Trailing 2-0 after the stretch, a lead-off double from #12 Blue Jays prospect Josh Kasevich sparked the rally and put a C's runner in scoring position for just the second time all night. After a Garrett Spain walk put the tying run on base, up stepped Gabby Martinez. The #27 Blue Jays prospect unloaded on the first pitch, driving a 374-foot blast 104 MPH off the bat to put the Canadians in front 3-2.

Ryan McCarty followed the Martinez big fly with a wall ball double before a lineout, a walk and a strikeout threatened to limit the rally to three runs. Cade Doughty - the #16 Blue Jays prospect - kept the frame going with a two-out, two-strike double to left center that plated two runs then scored two batters and a pitching change later thanks to an RBI single from Kasevich.

The Hops scratched across a run in the eighth and had the bases loaded and the go-ahead run at the plate with two away, but Conor Larkin (S, 3) struck out Christian Cerda to end that inning then set down the side in order in the ninth to secure the win.

Eight of nine starters reached base and four had a hit. Kasevich (three) and Doughty (two) delivered the lone multi-hit performances for Vancouver.

With the win, the C's improve to 36-19 to remain 2.5 games in front of Everett [Mariners] - winners of nine of their last 10 - for first place in the Northwest League second half standings. They are now 73-46 on the year.

Vancouver could secure a series split with a doubleheader sweep Thursday evening. First pitch of game one is set for 5:05 p.m. and game two will begin approximately 35 minutes after the final out of the first tilt. Coverage is available on the C's Broadcast Network: CanadiansBaseball.com, Sportsnet, Bally Live and the MiLB First Pitch App.

